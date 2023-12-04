Liam Coburn to replace Aidan Cooney on Q102 Breakfast as Tubridy arrives

Written by Roy Martin

Q102 Breakfast co-host Aidan Cooney is leaving the show to host weekends on the station as Liam Coburn steps in to present with Venetia Quick.

Aidan says he’s had enough of the 5am starts after four years and has chosen to move to the weekend schedule.

The schedule shake-up happens as Ryan Tubridy joins to host mid-mornings from Virgin Radio in London, which will also see current 10am presenter Andy Preston moving to Drive.

Aidan Cooney comments: “Much as I love being on the radio, this nonsense of getting up while the rest of Dublin sleeps just has to stop! I want my sleep time back. It’s been a real blast to serve weekday Breakfast with Venetia for the past few years, and I want to thank her and all our listeners for putting up with me.

“I will now be moving to weekends on Q102 and look forward to being a part of a brand new FeelGood weekend for Dublin. I can’t wait to get started.”

Scott Williams, Wireless Group Content Director says: “I want to acknowledge the broadcasting legend that is Aidan Cooney. He has served Q102 well over many years right across the schedule. We understand that he wants to get some sleep in the New Year and are delighted that Aidan will remain a part of Q102 on his new weekend show.”



