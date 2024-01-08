Keith Cunningham and Emma Nolan get national shows on Today FM

Written by Roy Martin

Keith Cunningham and Emma Nolan are to host new weekend shows on Today FM.

KC will host Saturday afternoons 2pm till 6pm from Cork, where he currently hosts breakfast on Red FM, taking over from Louise Cantillon who has moved to weekday lunchtimes.

Emma Nolan, one-third of SPIN 1038’s daily breakfast show Fully Charged with Emma, Dave & Aisling, will take over Today FM’s Sunday evenings.

On hosting Saturday afternoons, Keith Cunningham said: “Working for Bauer Media I have the pleasure of waking up Cork on-air each weekday morning, and now I get to present a brand-new Saturday afternoon show on the mighty Today FM, a station I adore.

“Expect brilliant tunes, lots of craic and all the sport updates every Saturday from 2pm.”

On her new weekend show on Today FM, Emma Nolan said: “Today FM has always had the most impressive talent lineup in radio in Ireland and I’m delighted to be joining the team.

“Sunday evening is a great time to be on the radio as I know from experience what it’s like to make that journey back to college or work from all corners of Ireland, so I’m looking forward to ensuring there’s lots of fun and playing the music you love.”

Fyona Smith, Today FM Managing Editor said: “Today FM prides itself on having the best talent in Ireland and we are thrilled that KC & Emma Nolan join the Today FM team in 2024!

“KC will be live from our Cork studios and I am looking forward to him bringing his big personality, comedy and love of sport to Today FM Saturday afternoons.

“Emma Nolan brings her sharp wit and vivacious energy to every show and we can’t wait to hear Emma regularly on Today FM.”



