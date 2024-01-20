Oliver Callan gets daily show on RTÉ Radio 1

Written by Roy Martin

Oliver Callan is to present a new morning programme called Oliver Callan on RTÉ Radio 1.

He’ll be on-air weekdays from 9am to 10am from Monday, January 29th.

The announcement was made this morning, Saturday January 20th, on Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1.

Oliver is already familiar to listeners across the schedule as an impressionist, with hit show Callan’s Kicks that has been running on RTÉ Radio 1 since 2012.

Oliver Callan said:”I am fierce excited to join RTÉ Radio 1 every morning for the hallowed hour of 9am – not least as it will finally stop every person I meet from asking about it. Mostly though, because 2024 is set to be the best possible year for being part of the national conversation, with seminal moments in elections, sport and culture coming.

“I plan to keep the comedy going, to celebrate Irish books, music and history and get serious when we need to. I can also promise to keep all on-air mentions of Monaghan to a minimum, like its legendary football, poetry and poultry.”

Peter Woods, Head of RTÉ Radio 1, said: ”I’m delighted that Oliver Callan is joining RTÉ Radio 1 at nine o’clock. We’ve known Oliver for a long time, not least through Callan’s Kicks.

“He came in at the start of the Covid lockdown and gave the whole country a lift. Oliver is an accomplished broadcaster, who already has a connection with the RTÉ Radio 1 audience. He is starting a new journey with us now and he will have the full support of the RTÉ Radio 1 team in a programme that will bear his inimitable stamp.”



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Clint Drieberg appointed Content Controller of Radio Nova

RTÉ Radio 1 presenter Bryan Dobson to retire

Christmas FM celebrates raising over €3.5m for charity

Aoife Kearns appointed News and Sports Editor at Beat 102-103

Keith Cunningham and Emma Nolan get national shows on Today FM

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio brings back 80s service on FM

Five radio station contracts renewed by Coimisiún na Meán

Louise Cantillon gets weekday lunchtimes on Today FM

Liam Coburn to replace Aidan Cooney on Q102 Breakfast as Tubridy arrives

Bauer completes acquisition of iRadio

Politicians warned of imminent threat to news services on Independent Radio

Bauer Media Group unveils new corporate logo and brand design

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra