Oliver Callan gets daily show on RTÉ Radio 1

Oliver Callan is to present a new morning programme called Oliver Callan on RTÉ Radio 1.

He’ll be on-air weekdays from 9am to 10am from Monday, January 29th.

The announcement was made this morning, Saturday January 20th, on Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1.

Oliver is already familiar to listeners across the schedule as an impressionist, with hit show Callan’s Kicks that has been running on RTÉ Radio 1 since 2012.

Oliver Callan said:”I am fierce excited to join RTÉ Radio 1 every morning for the hallowed hour of 9am – not least as it will finally stop every person I meet from asking about it. Mostly though, because 2024 is set to be the best possible year for being part of the national conversation, with seminal moments in elections, sport and culture coming.

“I plan to keep the comedy going, to celebrate Irish books, music and history and get serious when we need to. I can also promise to keep all on-air mentions of Monaghan to a minimum, like its legendary football, poetry and poultry.”

Peter Woods, Head of RTÉ Radio 1, said: ”I’m delighted that Oliver Callan is joining RTÉ Radio 1 at nine o’clock. We’ve known Oliver for a long time, not least through Callan’s Kicks.

“He came in at the start of the Covid lockdown and gave the whole country a lift. Oliver is an accomplished broadcaster, who already has a connection with the RTÉ Radio 1 audience. He is starting a new journey with us now and he will have the full support of the RTÉ Radio 1 team in a programme that will bear his inimitable stamp.”