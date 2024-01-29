Tubridy remained on top of the RTÉ earnings list in 2022

Written by RadioToday Ireland

RTÉ has publishing the earnings for its ten highest-paid presenters in 2022 and reveals Ryan Tubridy remained on top of the list.

Tubridy earned €515,000, with Joe Duffy in second place at €351,000 and Claire Byrne making third place despite dropping from €350,000 to €320,833 the previous year.

It follows the publication by RTÉ in February 2023 of earnings for its highest-paid presenters in 2020 and 2021, and the correction of the public record in relation to the information RTÉ previously provided regarding Ryan Tubridy’s earnings from RTÉ during the period 2017-2022.

RTÉ employee remuneration in the table below represents salaries, employer pension contribution and related benefits.

Contractor remuneration in the table below represents fees payable directly by RTÉ for services provided to RTÉ only in 2022 and excluding VAT; it does not include fees that may have been paid by independent production companies for programming or content commissioned by RTÉ.

Contractors do not earn salaries and RTÉ does not make any pension contribution on their behalf.

RTÉ Deputy Director-General, Adrian Lynch said: “Today we are publishing the total earnings from RTÉ by our highest-paid presenters for 2022 along with the restated earnings for 2021. As previously confirmed by Kevin Bakhurst, going forward, details of RTÉ’s highest paid presenters will be published annually as part of RTÉ’s Annual Report starting with RTÉ’s 2023 Annual Report which will be published later this year.

“While RTÉ has committed to reducing the cost of its highest paid presenters to ensure that no contractors or employees will earn more than the Director-General, our presenters play an important role in RTÉ’s provision of vital news, information and entertainment to audiences right across the country and enable us to generate commercial revenue which is essential to fund RTÉ’s public services.”



