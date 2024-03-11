The Sound of Ireland is back for St Patrick’s week 2024

Written by Roy Martin

The Sound of Ireland radio station is back for St Patrick’s week on 94.3FM in Dublin.

The service, which is also streaming across Ireland and the world, is celebrating our national holiday for eight days from today March 11th to 18th.

On The Sound of Ireland you can listen to an all Irish soundtrack along with stories of Irish trailblazers who changed the worlds of music, sport, literature and science – weird and wonderful Irish inventions and world renowned cultural icons.

The station says listeners can “Take a dive into Irish history, heritage and language and hear from the Irish diaspora who have spread the best of Irish all around the world”.

This year as part of a commitment to support Irish businesses, The Sound of Ireland is supporting over 20 SMEs through airtime sponsorship.

It is also partnering again this year with the Department of Foreign Affairs as an official sponsor and Christmas FM as media partner.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Ireland’s Call star Stevie Mulrooney to make radio debut on KCLR

Cork City Community Radio is back on FM every weekend

Jessie Maher appointed as Beat’s new Digital Content Producer

Eamon Fitzpatrick returns to radio as Bauer’s Group Commercial Director

Simon Delaney to host new Sunday afternoon show on RTÉ lyric fm

New position for Radio 1 reporter Evelyn Rourke at RTÉ

The Sound of Ireland returns for eight days around St Patrick’s Day

First audience show for Daily Dilemma Uncensored Podcast Live at Beat

Today FM closes gap on RTÉ Radio 1 as it heads towards one million listeners

Beat 102 103 launches Digital Media Literacy Tour for secondary schools

Tubridy remained on top of the RTÉ earnings list in 2022

CEO Des Whelan to step down from WLR after 45 years in radio

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra