The Sound of Ireland is back for St Patrick’s week 2024

The Sound of Ireland radio station is back for St Patrick’s week on 94.3FM in Dublin.

The service, which is also streaming across Ireland and the world, is celebrating our national holiday for eight days from today March 11th to 18th.

On The Sound of Ireland you can listen to an all Irish soundtrack along with stories of Irish trailblazers who changed the worlds of music, sport, literature and science – weird and wonderful Irish inventions and world renowned cultural icons.

The station says listeners can “Take a dive into Irish history, heritage and language and hear from the Irish diaspora who have spread the best of Irish all around the world”.

This year as part of a commitment to support Irish businesses, The Sound of Ireland is supporting over 20 SMEs through airtime sponsorship.

It is also partnering again this year with the Department of Foreign Affairs as an official sponsor and Christmas FM as media partner.