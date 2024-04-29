Today FM signs up Flogas as sport bulletin sponsor

Flogas has been announced as the new sponsor of sports bulletins on Today FM.

The 12-month partnership, which was brokered by Media Central and Core Sponsorship, includes over 400 stings each month which will initially focus on Flogas’ support of Team Ireland at the summer Olympics.

The sponsorship of Today FM Sport comes off the back of their current campaign “The Energy Behind” which celebrates 100 years of Team Ireland at The Olympic Games and features families, friends and supporters of Irish Olympians as they prepare for this year’s games.

Flogas is also the official energy partner of Team Ireland for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Sponsorship Director of Media Central, Ross McDonnell said: “We’re thrilled to welcome a fantastic brand like Flogas on board as sponsor of Today FM Sport bulletins. Their support of Team Ireland is an excellent fit with the sponsorship and the high frequency mentions and huge Today FM audience will allow them to really shout about that support across the country in the lead-up to the Olympics.”

Flogas Managing Director John Rooney said: “Flogas has a long-standing heritage in sports sponsorship and so we’re delighted to be partnering with Today FM as sponsor of their sports bulletins. Today FM’s national reach gives us the opportunity to speak to nearly 1 million people per week which is a huge plus for the Flogas brand.”