Doireann to leave Donncha and Carl at RTÉ 2FM Breakfast

Written by Roy Martin

Doireann Garrihy has decided to leave RTÉ 2FM after five years co-hosting the breakfast show with Donncha and Carl.

The former Today FM host will step down on Friday 31st May and take on new ventures.

Doireann said: “Donncha and Carl, I have found brothers for life in you both. What an absolute blast of craic, ridiculous immaturity and lifelong bond building. Anyone would be blessed to work with one gentleman every day, I was beyond blessed to work with two.

“To the loyal 2FM listeners, through thick and thin you’ve been there. Your support has meant everything. There wasn’t a day I didn’t hop out of the bed at 5am.

“Thank you for welcoming me with open ears back in 2019 and every day since. Producer Grace, you’re a boss, a queen, a friend for life. Willem, it’s been an absolute pleasure.

“Thank you to Dan Healy for meeting me in 2019 and taking a chance on me. I’m so glad you did.

“Now, it’s time for my podcasts Doireann and Friends and The Laughs Of Your Life, to travel, to give more to the people who have been on this journey with me since the viral impressions video of 2016 and to pursue the projects I’ve been dreaming about. As we would say to our lovely callers on air, good luck and thanks.”

Head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy said: “Doireann is an exceptional broadcaster and has been a very important part of team at 2FM. Everyone in the station is sorry to hear that she has decided to leave.

“I am very proud of the breakfast show that Doireann presented with Donncha and Carl which has been loved by the audience and very successful in the JNLRs.

“Personally, I’m sorry to see her leave, but I respect Doireann’s decision. I wish her the very best for the future in everything she does. Doireann leaves 2FM in good shape and we look forward to building on the success of the breakfast show over the summer months and beyond.”



