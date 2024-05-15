New logo and branding for Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio

Written by Roy Martin

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio has a new logo and branding as it sets out plans to attract half a million audience within two years.

A marketing campaign including bus advertising, cinema, outdoor, OOH, DOOH, social and digital channels is also being launched, costing over €350,000 during the next 18 months.

The rebranding includes a new logo, tagline, studio refurbishment, and an enhanced programme format featuring, ‘Colm Hayes & Lucy Kennedy in the Morning as its flagship breakfast show and the station’s position as the home of the 80s & 90s across the day.

The station says its ultimate goal is to grow its listenership to 500,000 over the next 24 months and to become the leading radio station for over 35s in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

Additionally, the station has launched a fleet of six brand new Toyota SUV jeeps for road promotions throughout the station’s multicity catchment area of Dublin, Cork, Limerick & Galway.

Kevin Branigan, CEO of Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio , commented on the brand update: “As the radio landscape continues to evolve, we felt the time was right to refresh our brand values and showcase what truly sets us apart for the many other radio services chasing a younger audience.

“Our collaboration with creative agency, Bloom has resulted in a distinctive new logo and tagline that encapsulate our station’s unique identity and passion for classic hits from the 80s and 90s.”



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Newstalk celebrates record audience for The Pat Kenny Show in latest JNLR results

Odhrán Johnson joins Beat 102 103 as SportsBeat Xtra presenter and journalist

Chris Doyle takes up Bauer Media Audio Ireland CEO position permanently

Run with Ray is back at RTÉ Radio 1 across the country

Bauer to operate Eurosong Radio to promote the Eurovision Song Contest

Doireann to leave Donncha and Carl at RTÉ 2FM Breakfast

RTÉ lyric fm celebrates 25 years of broadcasting

Former radio executive David Tighe appointed CEO of CRITICAL

FM104 gets four new Jeep Avengers for its Street Team

Today FM signs up Flogas as sport bulletin sponsor

Niall Boylan announces candidacy for Dublin’s European Elections

Cian Ó Cíobháin’s An Taobh Tuathail marks 25 years on air