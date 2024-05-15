New logo and branding for Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio has a new logo and branding as it sets out plans to attract half a million audience within two years.

A marketing campaign including bus advertising, cinema, outdoor, OOH, DOOH, social and digital channels is also being launched, costing over €350,000 during the next 18 months.

The rebranding includes a new logo, tagline, studio refurbishment, and an enhanced programme format featuring, ‘Colm Hayes & Lucy Kennedy in the Morning as its flagship breakfast show and the station’s position as the home of the 80s & 90s across the day.

The station says its ultimate goal is to grow its listenership to 500,000 over the next 24 months and to become the leading radio station for over 35s in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

Additionally, the station has launched a fleet of six brand new Toyota SUV jeeps for road promotions throughout the station’s multicity catchment area of Dublin, Cork, Limerick & Galway.

Kevin Branigan, CEO of Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio , commented on the brand update: “As the radio landscape continues to evolve, we felt the time was right to refresh our brand values and showcase what truly sets us apart for the many other radio services chasing a younger audience.

“Our collaboration with creative agency, Bloom has resulted in a distinctive new logo and tagline that encapsulate our station’s unique identity and passion for classic hits from the 80s and 90s.”