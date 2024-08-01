Radio Still Hits the Spot with Listeners in Ireland

Radio continues to be an indispensable part of daily life in Ireland, as revealed by the latest Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) report carried out by Ipsos B&A.

The report proves that radio stations have an impressive influence across the Emerald Isle and can reach a massive audience regardless of age group. This includes the younger demographic, who are otherwise often hard to reach via other media.

With a vast number of listeners tapping into information through radios, it has become a golden opportunity for advertisers and businesses to get their message across to the Irish people.

This is particularly evident in sports betting, where listeners use information from shows and events on radios to leverage their betting activities.

Many betting sites have also forged strong links with the radio sector to ensure they can effectively tap into an engaged and diverse audience.

The JNLR report undoubtedly bodes well for the radio industry and offers exciting possibilities for businesses looking to connect with Irish customers.

Radio is still a hit with Irish listeners

Streaming and digital platforms have been on the rise in Ireland, yet the latest JNLR report suggests that radio remains the go-to source of information for Irish listeners.

The survey found that a whopping 90 percent of Irish adults tune in to the radio every week, with a similar high figure of 86% for those aged 15 to 35. This means millions of people are listening to their favourite shows and stations on a weekly basis.

What’s even more impressive is the fact that over 3.4 million people listen to the radio every day, and the numbers have shown no signs of slowing down, with 69,000 more listeners tuning in compared to the previous year.

Regional radio stations are also thriving, with over two million adults listening to their local stations each day. The statistics prove that Irish people love hearing about what’s happening in their communities.

The average Irish person spends over four hours a day listening to the radio, which reflects the medium’s sustained relevance as a constant companion for many.

These statistics are quite impressive given we are now in the age of the digital revolution, where smartphones and other advanced, high-tech devices are the norm.

However, while people can choose from plenty of ways to listen to music or favourite shows, radio still comes out on top, with 74% of all listening time spent on live radio, overshadowing music streaming platforms, YouTube Music and podcasts.

The latest data released by Radiocentre Ireland shows that Irish radio stations have seen a slight 2% increase in revenue in the first half of this year, proving that the medium remains one of the most reliable commercial channels for advertisers to reach their audience.

All of this is to say that radio is still a very important part of Irish life. It’s a great way to get news, music and entertainment, and it’s not going away anytime soon.

RTE Remains Ireland’s Radio King as Listenership Soars

RTE has once again cemented its position as Ireland’s most popular radio broadcaster, according to the latest JNLR figures.

The national broadcaster garnered a significant increase in listeners across its stations, with over two million people tuning in each week.

RTE Radio 1 is still dominating the airwaves, boasting over a million weekly listeners. This represents a substantial growth of 31,000 listeners compared to the previous year.

The station’s flagship morning show, Morning Ireland, remains the most popular radio program in the country, with over 486,000 listeners tuning in daily.

RTE 2FM and RTE lyric FM also enjoyed increased listenership. Both stations have expanded their audience considerably, with 791,000 and 335,000 weekly listeners, respectively.

A notable highlight for RTE was the successful transition following Ryan Tubridy’s departure. Oliver Callan, who took over the morning slot, has maintained a strong listenership by growing the platform to 336,000 listeners, surpassing Turbidy’s record the previous year by 2,000.

The Natural Synergy Between Radio & Betting

Sports betting has become a huge business in recent years. With more and more people placing bets on games, companies are looking for new ways to reach customers.

Radio stations have a big audience and can connect with listeners in a personal way. This makes them a good place for betting companies to advertise.

RTE are renowned for their wide coverage of sporting events and could be a leader in this area.

Although they cover sports events that involve betting markets, the broadcaster has traditionally tread carefully where gambling advertisements are concerned.

However, their expert analysis on upcoming events often serves as a blueprint for punters looking to maximise their profit, which makes RTE an ideal platform for such ads.

Ongoing talks about gambling adverts in Ireland have likely factored into RTE’s reluctance to flood the airwaves with ads of this nature.