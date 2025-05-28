DAB+ in Ireland – An opportunity to seize through bold content and exemplary collaboration

A RadioToday opinion piece by Olivier Mauxion at Eirewave on the latest DAB developments.

“With experience in DAB+ initiatives across Switzerland, France and the UK, I’ve seen both pitfalls and successes – and one thing is certain: content is king.

As Ireland launches its new trial with the FáilteDAB multiplex in Dublin, there’s a rare opportunity to reintroduce DAB+ under favourable conditions – and to learn from others’ journeys.

The trial’s launch on 24 March 2025, bringing 26 stations to Dublin and parts of Leinster, is a positive sign. The mix of well-known FM brands and more niche outlets sets a good tone. It’s also an invitation to think beyond the basics – to imagine what DAB+ could become here.

In markets where DAB+ has taken hold, broadcasters have succeeded by offering content that’s innovative, diverse, and clearly differentiated.

In Switzerland, SRF launched channels like Musikwelle to serve specific audiences, while commercial groups created digital-only stations to complement FM.

In France, independents like Radio FG used DAB+ to reinforce their digital strategies and offer exclusive programming.

In the UK, the BBC’s 1Xtra and 6 Music became iconic digital-only brands, supported by a unified digital platform through BBC Sounds.

The common thread? DAB+ works best when it’s more than FM redux. Listeners engage when there’s something fresh to discover – new voices, deeper curation, and formats designed for the medium. Simply duplicating existing FM services on DAB+ often results in missed potential and stagnation.

FáilteDAB’s Strengths – and Room to Grow

FáilteDAB brings real momentum: a strong launch, a broad mix of stations, and a willingness to innovate. Stations like Nova Xtra already hint at what DAB+-tailored content can offer – a format that draws from a known brand, but with a distinct editorial identity. This is exactly the type of approach that can make DAB+ stand out: existing FM brands creating fresh formats, rather than simply simulcasting.

At the same time, it’s vital to leave space for new entrants – those who can bring entirely new propositions to the digital landscape.

Our analysis suggests that there may still be capacity for one additional station on the FáilteDAB multiplex – or at least, with a slight optimisation of existing resources, a path could be found to accommodate one. This presents an exciting opportunity to further diversify the trial’s offering with distinct voices like Eirewave’s ad-free pop-rock format, which has already resonated with listeners online and on DAB+ in Northern Ireland.

Eirewave recently received approval from Coimisiún na Meán to join the trial, and we’re confident – given the constructive dialogue and clear progress with FáilteDAB – that this will soon translate into full participation.

By welcoming both innovative newcomers and fresh DAB+-only offshoots of existing brands, the trial can embody a richer, more relevant digital future. It’s essential to avoid filling DAB+ with simple clones of the FM band – a strategy that has underperformed in other markets.

Context: A Booming Irish Radio Market

The latest JNLR figures confirm radio’s enduring strength: 3.9 million adults in Ireland now listen weekly. Bauer Media reaches 2.26 million, RTÉ maintains over 2 million daily, and commercial stations like Today FM, Newstalk, and Classic Hits continue to attract strong and growing audiences.

Importantly, listener growth is strongest among younger demographics, with 2FM and SPIN posting major gains in the 15–34 segment. This is the exact audience DAB+ can help capture – with the right formats.

Alongside this, an interesting shift is being observed in several international markets: some listeners appear to be turning back to traditional radio sets, rather than smart speakers such as Alexa. According to Owen Watters, CEO of Roberts – a firm well known for producing DAB+ radios – there has been a noticeable uptick in sales of conventional sets. Speaking to The Telegraph, Watters suggested that consumer concerns around privacy may be driving this trend, as people grow uneasy about the potential for smart devices to listen in on conversations and use data for targeted advertising. While there are no official statistics to confirm this movement, and connected speaker manufacturers deny any such data capture, many consumers claim to have experienced otherwise.

This context reinforces the value of trusted, accessible, and transparent platforms like DAB+, especially when paired with high-quality, editorially-driven content.

The success of Irish radio today shows that the sector is alive, relevant, and trusted. DAB+ isn’t here to replace FM – but to complement it, expand creative opportunities, and meet evolving audience habits.

Strategy: Build an Ecosystem, Not Just a Platform

To ensure DAB+ thrives in Ireland, three principles can guide the way:

Create with intent: Every station should add value – not just replicate FM. Think fresh, niche, innovative.

Promote clearly and consistently: Many Irish drivers aren’t aware their cars support DAB+. Awareness must grow.

Collaborate across the board: In successful DAB+ markets, broadcasters share infrastructure, marketing and platforms – building public recognition of DAB+ as a whole.

The aim should be to build a unified, future-proof ecosystem, not a patchwork of siloed streams.

A Call for Creative Collaboration

The FáilteDAB trial is not just a technical test – it’s a strategic opportunity to rethink how radio evolves in Ireland. As stakeholders across public and private media come together, this is the time to lay the foundations for a sustainable, audience-focused digital radio ecosystem.

What’s needed is a diverse mix of established brands exploring new formats, alongside new entrants bringing distinctive editorial approaches. This combination is what has worked elsewhere – not duplication of FM, but complementary content that broadens choice and deepens engagement.

From our experience on DAB+ in other markets, success comes when broadcasters think creatively, cooperate on infrastructure and visibility, and focus on what makes digital unique – not just what’s familiar.”