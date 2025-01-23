Carl Mullan, Roz Purcell and Aisling Bonner to host RTÉ 2FM Breakfast

A new schedule for 2FM will see Carl Mullan, Roz Purcell and Aisling Bonner hosting the breakfast show from February.

In addition, Doireann Garrihy returns to present a brand new Drivetime show.

Mid-morning will continue with Laura Fox daily from 9am, while Tracy Clifford will take over at 12 noon.

The weekend schedule sees the addition of four new presenters, including Bennie Bracken, Helen Galgey, Mikey O’Reilly and presenting from Cork, Demi Issac who have all been selected from an expressions of interest competition which ran across the station last autumn.

Head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy said “I’m really excited to launch our daytime schedule with new and familiar voices on 2FM as we welcome back Doireann to present our new Drivetime show and look forward to Carl, Roz, and Aisling as our new breakfast hosts.

“Designed for today’s audience, the new schedule will have an emphasis on Irish and new music, inclusivity and original entertainment.

“Whether you’re starting the day, on your commute, or unwinding over the weekend, 2FM will have something fresh and exciting waiting for you.

“RTÉ 2FM has a proud history of identifying and nurturing incredible talent, with many of our presenters going on to have hugely successful careers in broadcasting. The weekend line-up is a continuation of that tradition, showcasing new voices that truly reflect the vibrancy and diversity of our audience.”

RTÉ’s Director of Audio, Patricia Monahan, said: “For decades, RTÉ 2FM has been a launchpad for some of the most recognisable names in Irish broadcasting.

“This legacy continues on both our weekday and weekend schedules, as we continue to nurture the next generation of presenting talent and bring new voices to the national airwaves, I have no doubt that they will add their unique flavour to 2FM’s iconic sound and look forward to working with them and the entire team to engage and inspire listeners as we embark on a new and exciting era for 2FM.

“With this diversity of original Irish voices, and our renewed commitment to Irish music, 2FM will truly be the Sound of the Nation.”

The new daytime and weekend schedules launch in February 2025.