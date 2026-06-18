Radio Nova turns PJ and Jim into animated eggs

Radio Nova is putting its breakfast show on television, cinema and digital platforms in a €200,000 marketing campaign.

Morning Glory with PJ and Jim will be promoted through a new animated series called A Pair of Mad Yolks, featuring AI-generated versions of presenters PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe as talking eggs.

The campaign launches on Thursday 18th June across Virgin Media Television, the Sky network, cinemas via Pearl and Dean, digital and social platforms.

It follows a recent outdoor campaign for the station, which pictured PJ and Jim as boiled eggs. Radio Nova says the response to that idea led the creative team to develop the concept for screen.

PJ and Jim recorded improvised material in studio sessions for the first advert, which was then animated in-house by Irish agency Bloom Advertising using AI tools.

Kevin Branigan, CEO and Programme Director of Radio Nova, said the campaign shows “how innovation, humour and strong branding can combine to create something genuinely memorable”.

PJ said: “You think you’ve made it in showbiz, and the next thing you know, you’re an egg shouting at people on their phones, during the ad breaks and before the movie.”

Jim added: “It really is the perfect representation of the show, complete and utter chaos, boiled down to 20 seconds.”

David Quinn, Founder and Business Director at Bloom Advertising, said the work allowed the agency to “translate their rapid-fire banter into highly expressive, animated characters”.