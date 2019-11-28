Christmas FM returns across the country for 2019 on FM

Annual fund-raising festive radio service Christmas FM is back on-air for 2019.

The station, broadcasting from its usual space inside the Ballsbridge Hotel in Dublin, launched at 1pm Thursday afternoon.

The station has partnered with Barretstown for this year, as it aims to raise over €250,000, which will go directly towards Barretstown’s mission of rebuilding people’s lives through therapeutic programmes.

The primary sponsors of the station are Coca Cola, Cadbury and An Post.

Christmas FM is on 16 frequencies across the country, whilst Virgin Media Digital TV subscribers in Ireland can listen on Channel 900.



