Christmas FM returns across the country for 2019 on FM

Christmas FM returns across the country for 2019 on FM

Annual fund-raising festive radio service Christmas FM is back on-air for 2019.

The station, broadcasting from its usual space inside the Ballsbridge Hotel in Dublin, launched at 1pm Thursday afternoon.

The station has partnered with Barretstown for this year, as it aims to raise over €250,000, which will go directly towards Barretstown’s mission of rebuilding people’s lives through therapeutic programmes.

The primary sponsors of the station are Coca Cola, Cadbury and An Post.

Aaaaaaand we're LIVE!!! All your favourite Christmas songs are now playing on FM radio across Ireland, on our app, and online! The festive season has well and truly begun 😊🎄🤶 pic.twitter.com/YeJEMHnZ0e — Christmas FM (@christmasfm) November 28, 2019

We're now live on-air around Ireland on FM & the world online with our charity partner @Barretstown & proudly supported by @cocacolaie @CadburyIreland @Postvox pic.twitter.com/fIygmekrsN — Christmas FM (@christmasfm) November 28, 2019

Christmas FM is on 16 frequencies across the country, whilst Virgin Media Digital TV subscribers in Ireland can listen on Channel 900.