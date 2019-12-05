Dublin Docklands Business Awards win for Sunshine 106.8

Sunshine 106.8 has picked up the SME Award, sponsored by Google, at the 9th Annual Dublin Docklands Business Awards at The Gibson Hotel in Dublin.

The Awards are hosted by the Dublin Docklands Business Forum and each year celebrate and award companies in Dublin Docklands area, in the Fintech, Aviation, Tourism and Arts categories.

The DBF covers and area representing over 35,000 employees.

Sean Ashmore, CEO of Sunshine 106.8 told RadioToday: “We’re delighted with the win at the Dublin Docklands Business Awards, as the station goes from strength to strength this year. As the leading music station for 35+ adults in Dublin we’ve seen our listenership grow significantly in recent years and we’re very proud to be recognised this year”.

Robbie Fogarty, Sunshine Breakfast Show, with the award.