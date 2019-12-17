iRadio’s #CareThisChristmas team visit Crumlin Children’s Hospital

The iRadio team visited Crumlin Children’s Hospital recently to mark its #CareThisChristmas campaign with its annual Christmas Jumper Day in aid of CMRF Crumlin.

On Thursday, the AO Show was joined by some of the people being helped by Crumlin, including the five-year-old Ruby who overcome a brain tumour when she was just two-years-old.

Twelve-year-old Jake Newman, who is being treated for an autoimmune disease, had a chat with Aidan and Oonagh about his two big passions, GAA and Man United, while 16-year-old Aidan Treacy from Waterford spoke bravely about the treatment he’s receiving for Crohn’s disease.

In addition, Director of Nursing at Crumlin, Tracy Wall, won the AO Show’s ‘Grab A Grand’, and she donated her €1,000 winnings to CMRF Crumlin.

iRadio said: “All in all it was the ideal way to mark iRadio’s #CareThisChristmas campaign, which encourages us all to be more supportive of those for whom the festive season is a particularly tough time of year.”