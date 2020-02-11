Christmas FM becomes KISSMAS FM for Valentine’s

The team behind Christmas FM has launched a pop-up radio service for Valentine’s Day called KISSMAS FM.

Kissmas FM, which launched this morning (Tuesday) is a love song based, pop-up radio station ‘celebrating the world’s greatest feeling’.

Ireland’s Valentine’s station will be taking over all Christmas FM digital channels from February 11-14th playing non-stop love songs, letting listeners take time out to focus on the world’s greatest feeling and send out their messages of love.

Launched this morning at 7am Tuesday 11th February, Kissmas FM is taking over all the Christmas FM digital channels – you can listen at ChristmasFM.com, via the Christmas FM app, on TuneIn or by telling your smart speaker to ‘play Christmas FM Ireland’.