98FM to host self-isolation party Friday night
The Fix with Ciaran O’Connor on 98FM will be providing Dubliners with the soundtrack to their Self-Isolation parties from 7pm.
The station is encouraging listeners to “put their feet up, grab a drink and get social online with their friends through Whatsapp, Facetime or Skype, all while 98FM plays the perfect tunes for your evening”.
Speaking about this evening’s Self-Isolation Party, 98FM’s Ciaran O’Connor commented: “I thought why not use my show to create a party over the airwaves. It will still allow people to socialise on a Friday night, but safely through Whatsapp, Facetime or Skype.
“We’re hoping to lift the spirits of the City, with no bad news and nothing but banging tunes and a bit of a laugh”.
Radio stations across Ireland are pulling out all the stops to super-serve their communities, with extra news and information being broadcast around the clock.
