iRadio, Beat and Red FM unite for streamed concert

iRadio, Beat 102-103 and Cork’s Red FM are coming together to present a special streamed concert called Heroes Aid Live to raise funds for frontline workers while also offering company and entertainment to many listeners.

The stations recently approached Heroes-Aid about the concert and the charity was delighted with this additional cross station radio support.

The event will take place over the May Bank Holiday weekend – from 7pm to 9pm on Sunday May 3rd, audiences will enjoy a music set from a host of contemporary artists including Gavin James, Keywest, John Gibbons, True Tides, Stephanie Rainey, The 2 Johnnies and Moncrieff.

The concert is being billed by the stations as one which will provide home grown entertainment for a combined radio audience of 700,000 weekly listeners and thousands more social media followers.

Spokesperson for the charity Heroes-Aid Doug Leddin said: “We’re keen to highlight that any funds raised will be used to provide practical supports, such as essential PPE (Protective Personal Equipment) and other resources to keep our healthcare Heroes safe as they care for us. The Fund also intends to provide longer-term psychological, educational and practical support for frontline Healthcare workers, their children and families who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19”.

In a combined statement, iRadio, Beat and Red FM said: “Each of our radio stations are in touch with our listeners 24-7 and we hear directly from them, how tough they’re finding it but also how grateful they are, for the work being done by frontline staff. In addition, we play all these fantastic artists on our radio stations.

“We were genuinely thrilled but not surprised that they were all so willing to come on board to help support this worthy cause, when we approached them. This is going to be a special concert where we’ll combine great music with some really powerful messaging about the work being undertaken daily by frontline staff in each of our regions. We have no doubt our much-valued audiences will join with us in celebrating and fundraising this May Bank Holiday weekend.”