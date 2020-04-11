Radio Nova broadcasts a Stay At Home Music Festival

Radio Nova is spending the Easter Weekend broadcasting its ‘Stay At Home Music Festival’.

With the current lockdown continuing for a further three weeks, the station has live music from almost 100 of the world’s most iconic artists performing on one ‘radio stage’.

Artists such as The Rolling Stones, Amy Winehouse, Prince, Bob Marley, REM, Thin Lizzy, Depeche Mode, The Cranberries, Dire Straits, ELO, Coldplay, Steely Dan, Muse, David Bowie, Talking Heads, Rod Stewart, ZZ Top, Tears For Fears, Elton John, The Doors and many more will feature every hour across the weekend. The #StayAtHomeMusicFestival concludes on Easter Monday with an hour-long feature of ‘Live Aid’ at 4pm.

Radio Nova’s Programme Director Colm Hayes said, “It’s a long weekend, the sun is shining, we’re all on lockdown and what better way to spend it than with the world’s biggest acts live and in their full glory.

“Forget the wellies, throw on some slippers & we will meet you down the front as we bring you iconic performances from some of the world’s BIGGEST artists live from your home!”

The radio station is asking listeners to use the hashtag #StayAtHomeNova and send in their festival memories/photos/ticket stubs to be shared on social.