East Coast FM introduces weekly coronavirus show

A new Saturday morning show on East Coast FM called The Covid Call with Declan Meehan is starting this weekend.

It’ll aim to help vulnerable groups in society, such as cancer patients/survivors, the elderly & those with disabilities, for an hour at 9am.

Declan will speak with the people directly affected, how they’re coping, advice from medical professionals, how to access support services and tips on protecting their mental health during the crisis.

This Show will raise awareness on how people can access online support, be it through Zoom meditation classes, psychological support, helplines open to them. It also aims to raise awareness to the wider public that there are people suffering, often alone, and to encourage them to reach out to neighbours with the offer of help.

Producer Clare Hogan says: “Right now, we all need that extra bit of company to get us through this time and we aim to make sure Wicklow Cocooners have a special hour of the week, where we focus on their needs.”

Declan Meehan will continue to present ‘The Morning Show’ from his home weekdays from 10am.