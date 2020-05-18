Here’s what Radio Nova looks like during Lockdown

Like all radio stations, Radio Nova is classed as an essential service, but most of the programmes are being made at home. So what does it look like in the office?

The station has made a video for Radiodays Europe, featuring Colm Hayes, Lucy Kennedy, Dee Woods, Marty Miller & Pat Cortenay.

See it for yourself below: