Chris Doyle takes up Bauer Media Audio Ireland CEO position permanently

Chris Doyle has been appointed as CEO of Bauer Media Audio Ireland after covering the position since Simon Myciunka’s move to the UK.

Chris Joined Bauer Media in 2021 when Bauer acquired Communicorp Group, of which he was COO.

During his time as interim CEO, Chris’s achievements include leading on the acquisitions of iRadio, Media Central and Beat 102-103, successfully guiding the business to record JNLR listenership figures, and navigating Bauer Media Audio Ireland’s commercial leadership transition.

Bauer saus Chris’s appointment comes at an exciting time for Bauer Media Audio as the business continues on the pathway to its next phase of digital development.

Speaking on the news, Vivian Mohr, President, Bauer Media Audio stated: “In our time spent working together, I’ve been able to witness Chris’s engaging leadership style, and his ability to inspire teams to produce their best possible work.

“He brings with him a deep understanding of the business and its broader stakeholders, and is greatly respected for the achievements delivered by Bauer Media Audio Ireland under his stewardship.

“I am excited to be able to continue working together as Bauer Media Audio moves to its next stage of development, growing its reach and brand portfolio, and developing market leading commercial offers to the benefit of listeners and partners alike“

Chris Doyle added: “It is an honour to work with such a creative and innovative team on the best media brands in the country and I am delighted to lead Bauer Media Audio in Ireland.

“I look forward to the next stage of Bauer’s growth and further developing our incredible connection with audiences and commercial partners at such an exciting time for audio.”