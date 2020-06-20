Aidan Leonard set to return to RTÉ Gold
Aidan Leonard is set to return to RTÉ Gold this Sunday (21st June) to present Ireland’s Biggest Jukebox. The programme airs from 10am on Sundays and promises to play the ‘greatest hits of all time.’
Following his cancer diagnosis in 2018, Leonard has had to work hard to make his on-air return.
Speaking to RadioToday, he said, “I will hit the restart button on my radio career, and in another way, on my life this Sunday. It’s a special moment to get back behind the mic after a long period of uncertainty.”
Aidan Leonard is back !
Ireland’s Biggest Jukebox returns this Sunday at 10 a.m. on RTE Gold.
Aidan insists this is a recent picture. It’s only the tie that has aged. pic.twitter.com/4tFGJirNcR
— RTE Gold (@RTEGold) June 18, 2020
“While out sick, we lost a number of colleagues in RTÉ including Gay Byrne, Marian Finucane, Keelin Shanley and of course Larry Gogan, with whom I had a close friendship. It was hard not to be able to attend his funeral mass and meet with the family. I still miss his company, and working together on RTÉ Gold was great fun. Larry was very supportive and proud to be a part of the station for many years.”
Leonard began his broadcasting career in pirate radio in 1979. He later joined RTÉ in 1991, working as a presenter and producer across 2FM and Gold. In 2015, he took over as RTÉ Gold’s programme director.
Although expected to close in April, the digital station has remained on-air due to the pandemic. Leonard said he “didn’t expect to return to Gold,” but staying open was the right choice.
