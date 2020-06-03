KCLR raises over €20k for local homeless people

Listeners in Kilkenny and Carlow raised over €20,010 for the homeless by taking part in the KCLR Garden Olympics.

The money raised will fund support services for families who use the Good Shepherd Centre’s (GSCK) services for the next eight months.

A host of VIPs, sports stars – including Kilkenny hurling manager Brian Cody – and most of all, ordinary people, were put their paces in their back gardens as part of the initiative.

Well-known Kilkenny business Fran Grincell also tok part in the challenge by kicking a ball outside his home every night for a fortnight to raise funds.

“To everyone who spinned and binned, to every egg and spoon champion and every keepie uppie queen out there, thank you,” said KCLR 96fm’s Head of Content Eimear Ní Bhraonáin.

Eimear added: “We are super proud of our team at KCLR 96fm and our incredible listeners. We know that services like those provided by Noel Sherry and his team will be under more pressure because of the pandemic – and we need their help more than ever.”