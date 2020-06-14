Today FM hosts virtual concerts during the summer

Today FM listeners will now be able to experience ‘Virtually Live’ concerts for an hour a week every Saturday night.

The gigs will feature artists which have plans to perform in Ireland this year but were cancelled due to coronavirus and the restrictions on mass gatherings.

From the upbeat anthems of Dua Lipa, to the dulcet tones of Dermot Kennedy straight through to throwback hits from Green Day, every weekend for 13 weeks, Today FM will dedicate an hour of its Saturday night schedule to broadcast live music from a list of specially chosen artists.

The ‘Virtually Live’ summer series kicked off with Harry Styles at the weekend and will included live hits such as ‘Adore You’, ‘Watermelon Sugar’, ‘Sign Of The Times’, and many more.