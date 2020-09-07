Opel Ireland to sponsor Today with Claire Byrne

Opel Ireland is the new sponsor of Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1 from today, Monday 7th September.

The 12-month sponsorship consists of 6×10″ sponsor credited stings per day and 7 x sponsor credited promos across the RTÉ Radio 1 schedule per week, as well as homepage and podcast sponsorship.

The sponsorship deal was brokered by Mediacom.

Tara Farrell, Radio & Audio Sponsorship Manager, RTÉ Media Sales commented: “RTE Media Sales are delighted to announce Opel Ireland as sponsor of RTE Radio 1’s brand new show Today with Claire Byrne. We are confident the shows 321,000* listenership will deliver a highly effective platform for Opel Ireland to communicate directly with its customers”.

Emma Toner, Marketing Director, Opel Ireland said: “Claire Byrne’s professionalism, integrity and tenacity throughout her broadcasting career has attracted audiences across Ireland. With such high listenership and public engagement, the Opel brand and its diverse model range will undoubtedly gain further traction and awareness in the marketplace from this new sponsorship”.

Graham Curtis, Account Director, MediaCom said: “Radio is a key media channel for Opel Ireland to reach their core audience. With this primetime sponsorship on RTÉ Radio 1, Opel Ireland will connect with their target audience at an even greater scale than before, while also building trust and credibility of the brand through partnering with Claire Byrne, a credible Irish voice”.