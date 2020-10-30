A different ball game coming to Classic Hits

Classic Hits is launching a new show called A Different Ball Game presented by Shane Dowling and Louise Cantillon.

The weekly show will analyse what will be a historic GAA Championship.

In the first edition at 6.30pm tonight (Friday), Limerick Captain Declan Hannon shares his thoughts as Limerick looks forward to going head to head with Tipperary in the SHC on Sunday.

Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton is on the show, along with 1996 All Ireland winner Larry O Gorman and comedian and GAA fan PJ Gallagher.

As well as a weekly roundup of Division 1 and 2 games, there will be live chats with former and current inter-county players, and an opportunity to hear about the trials and tribulations faced by our GAA stars during this pandemic.

Commenting on the new show Shane Dowling said: “I never imagined when I retired from Intercounty Hurling that I would end up presenting a radio show. Life can bring you in a different direction sometimes, and this is where I’ve ended up for the 2020 GAA Championship!

“Louise is an old friend of mine from school- so I am buzzing to be co-hosting with her. Plenty of banter to be had! It’s going to be an unbelievable championship.”