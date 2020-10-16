Mario Rosenstock’s ‘Sunday Roast’ has ended

By Jessica Spencer

Mario Rosenstock’s ‘Sunday Roast’ has ended after two and a half years on-air.

In an announcement on Twitter, presenter Rosenstock confirmed that he is disappointed but the situation was “beyond [his] control.”

The news comes only a couple of weeks after the programme received a nomination at the IMRO Radio Awards. Rosenstock was shortlisted for ‘Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service.’

One of the shows producers, Patrick Haughey, called the show a career highlight as he shared behind the scenes footage of their first show.

It’s unclear at this time what will replace the programme. Rosenstock will continue to work on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show’s ‘Gift Grub’ feature.



