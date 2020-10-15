Today FM launches Club Champions campaign

Today FM has launched a nationwide campaign giving sports clubs the chance to win a brand-new sponsored team kit.

‘Club Champions’ is a yearlong community initiative that will see one club awarded a Today FM branded jersey kit each month.

Kicking off this month, Today FM is inviting entries from clubs and teams across Ireland, from all sports, ages and gender. Each month Today FM will bring two clubs head to head on the radio with one team walking away as ‘Club Champions’.

Monthly winners will take their place on Today FM’s Club Champions leader board in the hope of being crowned All Ireland Club Champions in 2021.

Speaking about the campaign, Head of Marketing at Today FM, Róisín Reilly said; “Today FM has always been about community and this year, supporting local communities is more important than ever. Your local sports club is often the beating heart of a community, many clubs and teams usually rely on fundraising or the support of a local business to fund team kits but COVID has had a major impact on this.

“That’s why Today FM has launched our ‘Club Champions’ initiative, to kit out as many local teams and clubs as we can over the next year. The campaign is open to anyone and everyone who is part of a team, no matter what sport”.

To launch the ‘Club Champions’ campaign, Today FM released a video featuring presenters Ian Dempsey, Matt Cooper, Mairead Ronan, Pamela Joyce, Dermot & Dave, Fergal D’Arcy and Dec Pierce.

The campaign will also feature in nationwide outdoor and print advertisements.