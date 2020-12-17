Ian Dempsey announces Today FM’s poll results

The results are in for The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show End of Year Poll.

The survey asked Today FM listeners to vote for their 2020 favourites across a host of categories including music, movies, TV, podcasts and new to this year’s poll, ‘Covid Hero of the Year’ and ‘Hope for 2021’ categories.

Thousands of Breakfast Show listeners cast their votes and the results are a perfect look back at all that was positive in the year that was, well apart from the Word of the Year winner where (unsurprisingly) ‘Lockdown’ came out on top!

Katie Taylor was voted Woman of the Year for the second year running while Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan takes the Man of the Year title.

Commenting on his win, a statement on behalf of Tony Holohan said “Dr. Holohan sends his gratitude and is very humbled to be considered in this category. Dr. Holohan is conscious that he is one of a large team of colleagues who have given fully of their time and expertise in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially acknowledging the relentless efforts of our health and other frontline workers.

“Ireland’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been a national effort involving all of the people in Ireland and everyone has played their part in suppressing this disease. He would like to send his very best wishes to all of the Today FM listeners, thank them for their continued efforts to protect themselves and others throughout the pandemic and would like to wish you all a very happy and safe Christmas.”.

Listeners voted Frontline workers as their collective Covid Hero of the Year, recognising their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic.

In a new category in this year’s Poll Hope for 2021, Today FM listeners voted for Hugs, in a year where human contact was practically outlawed. On the subject of ‘hugs’, Adam King’s appearance on the Toy Show was voted Irish Moment of the Year. The 6-year-old from Cork stole the hearts of the Irish nation and gained the attention of Nasa in recent weeks.

In the sports categories, Sports Moment of the Year was Tipperary winning the Munster Football Title on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday while ‘Champagne Football’ written by Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan was voted Sports Book of the Year.

When it came to TV Series of the Year, Today FM listeners were glued to Normal People! Director Lenny Abrahamson told Today FM: “Just to say a huge thank you to the listeners of The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show for voting Normal People series of the year in the end of year poll. This show has had an amazing year and we’re so proud of it and so grateful to everybody in the country who watched it and supported it and for you all for voting for it”.

In the music categories, Song of the Year was TikToK dance challenge hit Blinding Lights by The Weeknd. Irish Song of the Year went to Dermot Kennedy for his hit single, Giants while listeners voted Taylor Swift’s Folklore as their Album of the Year.

Finally – the Gift Grub of the Year category. Breakfast Show listeners voted for election special The Shinners Take it All, which aired pre-Covid back in February of this year. The Shinners Take it All was a musical review of the 2020 General Election, performed to the tune of ABBA’s The Winner Takes it All.

Commenting on the End of Year Poll, Ian Dempsey said: “2020 will never be forgotten for one big reason but thanks to all our Breakfast Show listeners for ending our year in style celebrating all the things that were achieved – And congratulations to all the winners. Here’s to many ‘hugs’ in 2021”

The Winners in The Ian Dempsey End of Year Poll 2020:

Man of the Year: Tony Holohan

Woman of the Year: Katie Taylor

Song of the Year: Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Irish Song of the Year: Giants – Dermot Kennedy

Album of the Year: Folklore – Taylor Swift

Book of the Year: Champagne Football – Mark Tighe & Paul Rowan

TV Series of the Year: Normal People

Irish Moment of the Year: Adam King on The Late Late Toy Show

Sports Moment of the Year: Tipperary winning the Munster Football Title on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Podcast of the Year: The 2 Johnnies

Gift Grub of the Year: The Shinners Take It All

Word of the Year: Lockdown

Covid Hero of the Year: Frontline Workers

Hope for 2021: Hugs