It’s Donation Day for ALONE at Christmas FM

Christmas FM is running its annual Donation Day today to raise funds for the charity ALONE.

The festive radio station is aiming to raise over €200,000 this year to provide over 20,000 hours of vital support to older people in Ireland

During the 12-hour radiothon from 7am to 7pm, the station will be asking listeners to dig deep and help raise vital funds by making a donation through christmasfm.com or via the telephone number 1890 911 977.

Garvan Rigby, Co-Founder of Christmas FM says; “This is our 13th year on air as Christmas FM. Over the years we have raised almost €2.5 million for deserving charities, and we will continue to keep raising vital funds with the generous help of the Irish public.

“In addition to fundraising during the month, we will also be holding a specific Donation Day event on Monday, 21st December where we hope to smash our targets and raise as much as possible for this year’s chosen charity, ALONE.”

Sean Moynihan, CEO, ALONE says; “ALONE are delighted to be Christmas FM’s chosen charity partner for 2020, our team have been working hard towards this day to tell the story of ALONE and to celebrate the work that we do. Our core message is to ‘Give the Gift of Home’.

“This message, alongside the needs for your support have never been so acute and important. By donating, you will enable older people around the Country to stay in their homes with the care and support they need.

“I want to celebrate and appreciate the work that has gone on behind the scenes in the run up to this day by Christmas FM and our ALONE older people, volunteers and staff.”