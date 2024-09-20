Clint Drieberg appointed Programme Director at Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio

Written by Roy Martin

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio has appointed Clint Drieberg as Programme Director till Christmas.

The move comes as Liam Thompson steps down from the role of PD with the station to take up a role with Bauer Media Ireland.

Clint has been Assistant Programme Director / Executive Producer and, more recently, Content Controller, at sister station, Radio Nova, since 2015.

He will take up the role as Programme Director at Classic Hits in October until his planned return to Australia at the end of the year. The radio station intends to commence a recruitment drive to appoint a Content Director in the near future.

Chief Executive Kevin Branigan told RadioToday: “Clint is a very impressive programmer and producer. His attention-to-detail and work ethic are second to none and he brings an energy and can-do attitude to everything he turns his hand to. I’m delighted that he will now bring his talents to Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio”.

Clint Drieberg added: “I’m delighted to be appointed Programme Director of Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio. Radio is the best media in the world and it is an honour and a privilege to work everyday shaping the soundtrack to people’s lives and creating compelling content for their speakers.”

Kevin continued: “Classic Hits Radio and Radio Nova are two of the most successful radio stations in Ireland and Clint’s appointment demonstrates the opportunities for career advancement that exist within our group, Bay Broadcasting.”



