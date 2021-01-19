Beat celebrates smart speaker listener increase

Beat has released its online stats for 2020 and they show listening hours increased by 569% compared to 2019.

Total Listening Hours on Beat’s digital streams were up 62% year on year, while Active Listening Sessions grew by 48%.

The takeaway number, however, was Smart Speaker Listening Hours which skyrocketed by 569% over 2019’s total listening figure.

Beat’s digital audience had been demonstrating growth in recent years, particularly since the launch of the regional radio station’s digital-only channel Noughty Beats.

The listening would have been helped by the station’s festive Smart Speaker campaign on-air and online in which the regional radio station playfully advised listeners on “What not to say to your smart speaker!”

Head of Station Sound, Niall Power said: “Whilst Beat has dominated FM listening across the South East for almost eighteen years, 2020 was the year we saw a big shift to digital listening as lifestyles changed.

“Research shows that people consume more audio after they purchase a smart speaker – and we’re certainly seeing that on our Beat channels with smart speaker listening now overtaking both mobile and desktop listening for the first time.

“We’re proud to offer two very distinct services to our listeners digitally – the full service Beat 102-103 and the more music-driven Noughty Beats.”