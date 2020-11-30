Beat 102-103 introduce presenter to digital station

Beat 102-103 are introducing Waterford-based drag queen Joanna Ryde to their digital station, Noughty Beats.

The service launched in 2018 as one of ten online-only channels on the Irish RadioPlayer app. Ryde will present a new two hour programme, Pride Beats, every Friday from 8pm.

I get to play noughties pop classics every week on my radio show! Give the Spotify playlist a follow. It'll put a smile on your face! https://t.co/futwKZngB9 — Joanna Ryde (@JoannaRyde) November 30, 2020

Gabrielle Cummins, CEO of Beat 102-103, said: “Digital listening for Beat 102-103 and its digital only station Noughty Beats has exploded during COVID-19. When we compare [digital] audience listening in October 2020 versus October 2019, we have seen a massive hike of 449% year-on-year.”

The new show will mark Ryde’s on-air return after time away from the station.

She previously worked as a roving reporter on Beat Breakfast, covering a range of topics and events across the South East.

Speaking about her new show, Ryde said: “I’m only delighted to be back on Beat! The perfect combination of pop classics and me, International Superstar Joanna Ryde, what’s not to love?”