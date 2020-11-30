Beat 102-103 introduce presenter to digital station
Beat 102-103 are introducing Waterford-based drag queen Joanna Ryde to their digital station, Noughty Beats.
The service launched in 2018 as one of ten online-only channels on the Irish RadioPlayer app. Ryde will present a new two hour programme, Pride Beats, every Friday from 8pm.
I get to play noughties pop classics every week on my radio show! Give the Spotify playlist a follow. It'll put a smile on your face! https://t.co/futwKZngB9
— Joanna Ryde (@JoannaRyde) November 30, 2020
Gabrielle Cummins, CEO of Beat 102-103, said: “Digital listening for Beat 102-103 and its digital only station Noughty Beats has exploded during COVID-19. When we compare [digital] audience listening in October 2020 versus October 2019, we have seen a massive hike of 449% year-on-year.”
The new show will mark Ryde’s on-air return after time away from the station.
She previously worked as a roving reporter on Beat Breakfast, covering a range of topics and events across the South East.
Speaking about her new show, Ryde said: “I’m only delighted to be back on Beat! The perfect combination of pop classics and me, International Superstar Joanna Ryde, what’s not to love?”
If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news from Ireland and the UK each weekday afternoon direct to your inbox. Just add your details below for "24 Hours in Radio - UK and Ireland":