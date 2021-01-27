Entries welcome for 2021 New York Radio Awards

Awards season is underway once again as the New York Festivals Radio Awards welcome entries from Ireland and around the world.

New categories for 2021 include Best Social Justice Report, Social Justice Reporting, Social Justice Documentary, Best Regularly Scheduled Social Justice Programme, Best Social Justice Special, Social Justice Promo, Best Digital Social Justice Programme, Social Justice Podcast, and Social Justice Student Content.

Rose Anderson, VP & Executive Director, New York Festivals Radio Awards told us about the new categories: “In a year marked by disruption of every kind, New York Festivals is implementing additional categories for social justice across all genres.

“These categories spotlight storytellers who are using all of their creativity to engage with their listeners on this critical topic.”

This year is the eleventh year of NYF’s strategic partnership with NAB Show. All attendees will have access to the multi-day NAB event in America.

“We will be honoring Radio winners at NAB Show in Las Vegas in October. Combined with our TV & Film Winners, it will be a celebration of innovative storytellers across all platforms,” added Ms. Anderson.

The Radio Awards receives entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from over 30 countries around the globe. The mission of the competition is to honor the achievements of the men and women who make up the global audio storytelling community.

The deadline to enter the 2021 Radio Awards competition is May 20, 2021.

Last year, RTÉ Radio 1, Newstalk 106-108FM and Ocean FM won Gold awards during the virtual event.