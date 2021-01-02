Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day raises €22,621

Radio Kerry’s annual county-wide Christmas Jumper Day fundraiser for St Vincent de Paul has raised €22,621, surpassing the €15,000 target for 2020.

It was the seventh year of the fundraiser and brings the amount raised to date to over €117,000.

Hundreds of people took part in Christmas Jumper Day right across the county, on Friday December 11th, in homes, places of work, schools, crèches, factories and shops.

It was a very colourful event with jumpers of all shapes, colour and sizes, shop bought, borrowed and carefully handcrafted!

Junior Locke of St Vincent de Paul Kerry said they are “delighted beyond words with the support and generosity of the people of Kerry. He said it shows great community spirit in difficult times. The money raised has helped St Vincent de Paul to make it a better Christmas for 800 Kerry families who were facing great difficulties this year.”

St Vincent de Paul operate a donation centre in Monavalley Tralee and seven stores across their Conference areas in Tralee, Castleisland, Listowel, Killorglin, Killarney, Dingle and Abbeyfeale. Donations can be made directly to the St Vincent de Pau Kerry bank account IBAN: IE07 BOFI 9058 3896 5291 51 or at their shops around the county.

Radio Kerry and St Vincent de Paul are very grateful to everyone who has been a part of Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day in aid of St Vincent De Paul since 2014 helping to raise funds for people in our communities who need our help.