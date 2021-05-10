Learning Waves gets Bauer in for a conversation

Learning Waves is launching its Radio Matters Lunchtime Series for 2021, with Bauer Media in the hot seat first.

The first event is this Thursday, 13th May, with Graham Bryce from Bauer Media Group in conversation with Andy Matthews from Triple M Media.

Bauer recently bought Communicorp and is currently waiting for regulatory approval before taking over the group and its radio stations including Today FM and Newstalk.

To register for this event go to : https://lnkd.in/eFP9RbG

Following sessions include:

27th May 2021 – Ray Sheerin on ‘What’s the Story with Creativity?’ To register for this event go to : https://lnkd.in/egFBgVi

10th June 2021 – Ian McShane on ‘What’s the Story with Irish Consumers?’ To register for this event go to : https://lnkd.in/e8pXj6M

1st July 2021 – Jill Downey on ‘What’s the Story with Sponsorship?’ To register for this event go to : https://lnkd.in/eUUrF6F

27th July 2021 – Aidan McCullen on ‘What’s the Story with Innovation?’. To register for this event go to : https://lnkd.in/eC6Hq5s

The above events will be brought to you in association with Peter McPartlin.

For more details go to www.learningwaves.ie