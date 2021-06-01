Bauer takes official control of Communicorp Group

Bauer Media Audio has today announced the completion of its acquisition of Communicorp Group.

This deal, announced in February this year, means Bauer enters the market here in control of national stations Today FM and Newstalk, along with local stations Spin 1038 and 98FM in Dublin, and Spin Southwest in Limerick.

Bauer now also owns digital sports radio station Off The Ball, digital audio exchange audioXI and the GoLoud app.

It’s too early to tell what changes Bauer might make to any of its new radio stations, if it makes any changes at all. All we know so far is Bauer Content Director James Brownlow starts his new role as Managing Editor of Music and Entertainment at Communicorp today.

He will oversee the strategy of the group’s Music and Entertainment portfolio of Today FM, 98FM, SPIN 1038 and SPIN South West and play a key part in audience growth and the development of the group’s digital services.

Paul Keenan, President of Bauer Media Audio comments: “Bauer Media Audio is excited to be entering the Republic of Ireland through the acquisition of such a premium business, with its market leading and trusted brands.

“Its talented teams have built a strong reputation for high quality news, entertainment, music and sport, and from this solid foundation we are passionate about the world of radio and look forward to further exploring the audio universe.”

1) Paul Keenan, President, Bauer Media Audio discussing Ireland acquisition from Bauer Media Group on Vimeo.