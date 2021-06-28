SPIN stations are launching a Love Island radio show

SPIN are launching a weekly Love Island show with previous contestant Anton Danyluk as the resident expert.

The station’s entertainment reporter Tara Walsh will host the show alongside SPIN Hits presenter Marty Guilfoyle.

The new series was announced today on both SPIN1038 and SPIN South West’s local breakfast shows, Fully Charged. It will discuss this year’s season of Love Island, creating content for use on social, on air and for the new Casa SPIN podcast.

Speaking about the project, Marty said: “I’m so excited to be involved with Casa SPIN. Having Anton with us will add a whole new dimension too as we will get a good proper inside scoop.”

Anton, who lasted eight weeks in the Love Island villa in 2019, said, “I am delighted to be working alongside Marty and Tara on Casa SPIN! I will be giving the SPIN listeners all the inside information about the villa and discuss all the action over the up and coming weeks.”

With Love Island returning this evening, new episodes of Casa SPIN will be released every Friday across SPIN1038 and SPIN South West’s social channels.