Bauer Media Audio buys two more radio stations

National stations Rádio Jemné and Europa 2 in Slovakia are set to be acquired by Bauer Media.

The deal will add to the company’s presence in the country alongside Rádio Expres.

Paul Keenan, President of Bauer Media Audio told RadioToday: “Slovakia is an important market for us and is forecasted to grow strongly in the medium term.

“This transaction presents an ideal opportunity to grow our operations in the country. Radio Jemné and Europa 2 are successful stations with loyal audiences and perfectly complement Rádio Expres.

The move will enable us to attract new listeners, introduce exciting audio innovations and provide an even stronger offer to advertisers. We are very much looking forward to working with the talented teams from Rádio Jemné and Europa 2.”

The announcement follows Bauer’s purchase of Communicorp earlier this year. The company now reaches over 57 million listeners weekly across eight countries.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.