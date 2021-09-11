Date announced for next official radio listening figures release

JNLR figures are making a return before the end of 2021 following a period of 12 months without any individual station data.

Damian Loscher, Managing Director of Ipsos/MRBI (Ireland), says we can expect the return of the numbers in November 2021.

“Obviously we’ve had a few interruptions with COVID but we’re very much now back in the field and looking forward to the next release in November,” he said.

Damian announced the news during an interview surrounding the Radio and the Irish Audio Market, conducted by Ipsos/MRBI on behalf of the BAI Committee

The exact date for the Joint National Listenership Research figures has not been announced, but we”ll bring you the info when we get it.

So, the big question – when can we expect the next JNLR results??? #JNLR #ChooseRadio pic.twitter.com/FKanaJUaNF — Choose Radio (@ChooseRadioIE) September 10, 2021