Radio Kerry gives away €12,600 Radio Bingo jackpot

One listener has won a €12,600 jackpot in the Radio Kerry Radio Bingo game.

Caroline O Halloran from Tralee won the cash which has been rolling over weekly since July 2021.

It is the second Jackpot win since Radio Kerry introduced the new Radio Bingo game in May 2021.

Speaking about her win Caroline, from Monavalley, said she has been playing the new Radio Kerry Radio Bingo game since it began in May 2021 and has not missed a week since.

She’s absolutely delighted to share the good news of her win. Caroline says she has purchased her books in various shops in Tralee since May 2021 but predominantly in Byrne’s Spar in Oakpark which in her regular walking route.

As well as the weekly Jackpot there is a daily prize of €400 for players who fill a panel on the daily page. Numbers are broadcast 5 times per day on Radio Kerry as well as being posted on the Radio Kerry Facebook and Instagram pages as well.

Books are €5 each available from almost 80 outlets countywide. Proceeds from the game are distributed equally among the four charity partners Kerry Cancer Support Group, Kerry Hospice, Recovery Haven Kerry Cancer Support House and Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

To date over €48,000 has been shared between the four charities.