Radio Nova is going back to playing vinyl records

Radio Nova is breaking open The Vinyl Vault and powering on the turntables to play some classics.

“We’re taking numerous classic albums out of their sleeves, dusting them down and powering on the turntables at Nova Towers,” the station said in a blog post.

“Nova’s going to take the world’s greatest music and make it even MORE seriously addictive by letting listeners hear the greatest classic tracks the way they were made to be played – off vinyl.

“After all, we’ve enjoyed over 70 years of music on vinyl; classic, life-changing, influential music that we couldn’t live without. Albums mean different things to different people – but there is no denying the huge impact they’ve not only had on our lives and there’s no better way to celebrate than to play them off classic vinyl.”

Radio Nova’s Vinyl Vault will be opened across the day, seven days per week and it’s all with thanks to sponsor Des Kelly Interiors.

Radio Nova’s Sales Director, Garrett Gunnigle, said, “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Des Kelly Interiors on this exciting feature, which will resonate very well with our 25-54 year old listeners.

“Statistics show that one in five of all albums purchased in the UK is now vinyl. While vinyl records have for some time been associated with middle-aged people with a nostalgic affection for LPs, research shows that the main driving force behind this vinyl revival is actually millennial and Gen Z consumers.

“Around half of those buying vinyl these days are under 35, and young people are spearheading the modern rebirth of this traditional, great, medium.”

The Vinyl Vault starts, with Des Kelly Interiors on January 6th, on Radio Nova.