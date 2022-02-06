Singer and songwriter Stephanie Rainey joins Cork’s RedFM

Cork singer, songwriter Stephanie Rainey has joined Cork’s RedFM to host a new Sunday show.

“Sunday Brunch with Stephanie Rainey” started over the weekend and can be heard every Sunday from 10am till 2pm.

Stephanie is known for her ballad Please Don’t Go became an overnight viral hit in 2015.

Speaking about her new Sunday morning show Stephanie said: “I am always really grateful to the people of Cork for supporting my career and RedFM has been so supportive to me over the years, as a radio station they are a great supporter of Irish music, great supporters of local talent and events in Cork, so for me RedFM is a great fit”

She says she wants her Sunday Brunch show to be uplifting and as positive as possible along with connecting with RedFM’s audience, hearing their stories and becoming their Sunday morning radio friend.

“I grew up listening to Sunday morning radio with my parents – it was always on – so it’s a really cool slot for me to get, I’m really excited about it, that it’s at that time. So I hope that I can carry through some of what I do as a musician, and what I am about to the radio show and that it translates.”

Speaking about Stephanie’s appointment Diarmuid O’Leary CEO of Cork’s RedFM says: “We’re delighted that Steph Rainey is joining us next weekend.

“We’ve watched her successful music career develop over the last 6/7 years and we’re excited about her next chapter. Stephanie will be live on Cork’s RedFM every Sunday from 10am – 2pm, connecting with Cork people through great music, storytelling and fun.”