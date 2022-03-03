Eoghan McDermott tweets legal letter regarding allegations

Former RTE 2fm Breakfast presenter Eoghan McDermott has addressed rumours about allegations that were made against him on social media last year.

He has posted a copy of a legal letter that say the allegations were false and that the accuser, who used a fake Twitter account, accepts without reservation that all the claims were false.

Eoghan said yesterday: “A few months ago, false allegations were made about me. Despite not being investigated or verified, these allegations were spread widely, the effects of which I am still processing.

“I hope the below can close this chapter.”

Eoghan hosted breakfast on 2fm with Doireann Garrihy for almost two years before leaving suddenly in March 2021. The station said breakfast was developing a new direction for breakfast and that Eoghan’s contract was due to expire shortly.

McDermott and his rep did not respond for comment when contacted by the Mirror newspaper. Solicitors for the person who made the allegations against McDermott also did not respond for further comment.

