Local radio stations team up with talkSPORT for cricket coverage

talkSPORT in London is teaming up with local radio stations in Ireland to offer coverage of Cricket Ireland’s home fixtures.

FM104, Q102, 96FM, C103, Live 95 and LMFM (plus U105 in Belfast) will benefit from the new partnership with sister station talkSPORT to air matches against India, New Zealand and South Africa.

Commentators lined up for the fixtures include former Ireland bowler Tim Murtagh and two-times Ashes winner Steve Harmison, broadcasters Neil Manthorp, Jarrod Kimber, Andrew McKenna and talkSPORT’s Cricket Editor Jon Norman.

The rest of the team will be confirmed soon and will be supported by scorer Garry Morgan.

Head of talkSPORT, Lee Clayton said: “We’re delighted to be extending our award-winning international cricket coverage yet again in our new partnership with Cricket Ireland. talkSPORT’s all-star team will bring all the preview, analysis and live action for Irish cricket fans across our multi-platform cricket broadcast offering.”

Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said: “It’s fantastic to see a broadcaster like talkSPORT recognising the value in covering Irish cricket as part of its sports content – not only does it boost the profile of Irish cricket, but is a win for the fans who have increasing ways of following the matches.

“This is the biggest summer of international cricket ever in Ireland, so we are excited to extend our broadcast reach via the talkSPORT network.

“Having recently signed a new five-year broadcast rights deal with Pitch International, this announcement demonstrates the growth in interest in the Irish game and we look forward to working with the talkSPORT team on delivering a quality service for the listeners.”

talkSPORT’s Cricket Editor, Jon Norman said: “I’d like to thank Cricket Ireland and Pitch International for their assistance in getting this project over the line. talkSPORT has invested heavily in promoting cricket on its network for a number of years and fresh from our extended coverage of the Women’s World Cup and the launch of our new County Cricket Show, I can’t wait for us to give the talkSPORT treatment to Irish cricket.”