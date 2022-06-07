Ireland’s favourite classic hit announced by Classic Hits Radio

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio has been counting down the top 300 classic hits for Ireland over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The most popular song was revealed as Phil Collins’ ‘In the Air Tonight’.

The search for Ireland’s favourite classic hit was launched last week by Gareth O’Callaghan.

Commenting on the results, Gareth said: “We put down an incredible Bank Holiday weekend of music! I was thrilled to see some of my favourites in there alongside some undisputed classics. We gave the control over to our listeners and they did not disappoint.”

Listeners were encouraged to vote for their favourite 80s or 90s hits to create the first definitive list of Ireland’s best-loved classics.

Here are the top ten songs voted for by listeners:

10. Livin’ on a Prayer Bon Jovi 9. I Wanna Dance With Somebody Whitney Houston 8. I Want to Break Free Queen 7. Fast Car Tracy Chapman 6. Don’t Stop Believin Journey 5. Every Breath You Take The Police 4. Careless Whisper George Michael 3. Under Pressure Queen 2. Summer of ‘69 Bryan Adams 1. In The Air Tonight Phil Collins