Roz Purcell and Emma Power to cover The 2 Johnnies on RTÉ 2FM

Roz Purcell and Emma Power are lined-up to host Drive on 2FM for three weeks from Monday.

They’ll be covering The 2 Johnnies as they head to America to film a new RTÉ television series.

Emma, who has presented The Request Show on Sunday nights since 2017 is no stranger to the show. She regularly contributes along with The 2 Johnnies in the afternoons.

Speaking ahead of next Monday Emma said: “I’m really excited to do the show with Roz. We’re friends and worked together on Junk Kouture last year, so it’s great to get the chance to work with her again. We’ve lots of fun things planned for the show and can’t wait to get started. It’s going to be great craic.”

Drive It fans can expect some of the usual highlights like, Not Major News; Out the Gap and What Ya Sayin’ but Roz and Emma will be bringing their own buzz to afternoons from 3-6pm on 2FM. They’ll have a mix of quizzes; interviews and ticket give-aways and they’ll spill many secrets with listeners too.

Roz Purcell says: “Emma and I will be full of energy coming into studio each day. I’m so proud to be filling in for The 2 Johnnies. I’m a big fan of theirs and it’s just great that the show will be handed over to another Tipperary person for a few weeks.”

The 2 Johnnies will return to the airwaves on Monday 4th July.