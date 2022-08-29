Dublin Digital Radio’s Alternating Current event returns

Alternating Current, Dublin Digital Radio’s celebration of the experimental currents in contemporary Irish music returns to The Complex this October.

This year the theme is Beyond Human Intelligence, inspired by the writings of James Bridle and Pauline Oliveros.

“The crisis of global warming is a crisis of the mind, a crisis of thought, a crisis in our ability to think another way to be,” writes Bridle.

Dublin Digital Radio commissioned thirteen artists, working in sound art, radio, field recordings, electronics, spoken word and traditional instrumentation to make new work in response to this theme.

Beginning October 28th, the Alternating Current programme features a specially commissioned radiowork by artist and resident of the station Aisling-Ór Ní Aodha which will be broadcast online.

Events will then move to The Complex where BABY NITS, BLACKMAGICRAWR, Colm Keady-Tabbal, David Donohoe, ELLLL, Howlbux (Irene Buckley and Elaine Howley), Maija Sofia, Stephen McEvoy as well as Diarmuid MacDiarmada, Clumsy Giantess and Warmer Climes will perform their new work in the old fruit and vegetable warehouse off Capel Street from 3pm until 11pm. The usual late night ddr. dancefloor antics to follow.

Seán Finnan adds: “Alternating Current is Dublin Digital Radio’s response to the experimenters in sound who are both residents of the station or friends of the station. It’s a one day celebration of new music specifically created for The Complex’s vast warehouse space and we’re really excited to share this new work in such beautiful surroundings.”