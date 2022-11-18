Radio stations join together to pay tribute to Vicky Phelan

Local radio stations owned by Wireless are teaming up to pay a special tribute to CervicalCheck campaigner, Vicky Phelan who died earlier this week.

At a quarter past eleven this morning (Fri 18th Nov), the stations will play a specially produced audio montage featuring the campaigner.

The 48-year-old came to prominence in 2018 when she exposed a major national health scandal in the CervicalCheck screening programme.

The stations taking part are Dublin’s FM104 and Q102, Cork’s 96FM and C103, Live 95 in Limerick and LMFM in Louth Meath.

Wireless Group Content Director, Scott Williams said: “Since the news of Vicky’s death was announced on Monday, listeners to our stations have been telling us of their sadness at her passing.

“We felt it is important to remember this inspirational woman in a fitting way. May she Rest in Peace.”